Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.39. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$288.09.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$92.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$94.74. The company has a market cap of C$61.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$71.78 and a 12 month high of C$100.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.