Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.38.

CU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$36.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.22. The company has a market cap of C$9.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$29.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1367176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99. Also, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

