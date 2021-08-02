Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.33.
CU stock traded up C$0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.55. 2,007,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,097. The stock has a market cap of C$9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.96 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35.
In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
