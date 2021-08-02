Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.33.

CU stock traded up C$0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.55. 2,007,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,097. The stock has a market cap of C$9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.96 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1367176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

