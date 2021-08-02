Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Pfizer Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.81 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 104.8% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,003,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

