Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,000.13

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,000.13 ($65.33) and last traded at GBX 4,998 ($65.30), with a volume of 13809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,995 ($65.26).

The firm has a market cap of £770.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,914.30.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $42.00. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Robin Archibald bought 208 shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,804 ($62.76) per share, with a total value of £9,992.32 ($13,055.03).

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.