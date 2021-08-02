Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 478,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

CFFN opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

