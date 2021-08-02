Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Capri stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 1,579.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 315,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after buying an additional 181,584 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Capri by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

