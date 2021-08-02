Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.56. 3,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 216,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price objective on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

