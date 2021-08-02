Cardstack (CARD) Market Capitalization Tops $16.46 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Cardstack has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Cardstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardstack has a total market cap of $16.46 million and approximately $196,293.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00060245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.00807250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00095162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040946 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

