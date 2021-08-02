Carebit Market Cap Achieves $25,060.91 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 93.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Carebit has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Carebit has a market capitalization of $25,060.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00015667 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012258 BTC.

About Carebit

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

Buying and Selling Carebit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

