CareTech (LON:CTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $638.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 638 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 636 ($8.31), with a volume of 1857461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635 ($8.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of CareTech in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get CareTech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £720.75 million and a PE ratio of 14.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 603.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.