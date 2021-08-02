Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS CYJBF traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $56.80.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

