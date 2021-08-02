CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $46.78 million and approximately $76,095.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.70 or 0.00814056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00091831 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

