Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) rose 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 3,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 902,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

