CarLotz (LOTZ) to Release Earnings on Monday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect CarLotz to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. CarLotz has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, analysts expect CarLotz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $4.44 on Monday. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

