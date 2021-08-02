Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABGY. DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of CABGY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 41,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,390. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

