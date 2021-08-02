Carpenter Technology Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.20. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after buying an additional 526,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,145,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,698,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

