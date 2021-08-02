Carrefour’s (CRRFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 99,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,421. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

