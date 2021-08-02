Carriage Services, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Carriage Services in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.75%.

CSV has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Carriage Services stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.02 million, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

