Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carrier Global in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

