Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

