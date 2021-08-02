Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carrier Global traded as high as $56.06 and last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 10102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.