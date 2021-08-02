Carry (CRE) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Carry has a total market capitalization of $75.82 million and $20.51 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028966 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029528 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,350,104,234 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

