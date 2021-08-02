Carry Price Reaches $0.0092 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Carry has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market cap of $76.72 million and $13.11 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00029205 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00029405 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,350,104,234 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

