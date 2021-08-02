Cartesi (CTSI) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $167.67 million and $18.68 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00100498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00140275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,001.02 or 0.99913999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.02 or 0.00848007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,735,315 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

