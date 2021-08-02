Casper Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.71 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Casper has a total market capitalization of $73.66 million and $6.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00103425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00139313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.24 or 1.00059101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00842809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,252,156,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,023,851 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

