Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Price Down 4%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)’s share price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.30 and last traded at $42.31. 509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 61,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $608.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.79.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,896,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

