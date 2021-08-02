Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,393 shares of company stock worth $10,478,104. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

