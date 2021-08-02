Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. On average, analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

