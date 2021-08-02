Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,220,000 after buying an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

CAT stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $208.39. The company had a trading volume of 130,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,496. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.76. The company has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

