Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $207.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.76. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $130.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

