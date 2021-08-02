Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $256.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $268.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $206.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

