Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $241.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.70.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $206.75 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $130.21 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.