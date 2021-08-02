Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $243.60

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $243.60 and last traded at $242.43, with a volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.41 target price (down previously from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.