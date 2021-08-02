Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $243.60

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $243.60 and last traded at $242.43, with a volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.41 target price (down previously from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.