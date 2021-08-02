CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 10,405 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.44. 138,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,641,978. The company has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

