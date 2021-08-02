CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 5,210 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.98. 5,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.