CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 11,241 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 328.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,901. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $213.63 and a one year high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.79.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

