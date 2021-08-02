CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,390. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

