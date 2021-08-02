CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.84. 29,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -149.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

