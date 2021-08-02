CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.72. 134,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,480. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $454.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

