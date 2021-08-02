CBOE Vest Financial LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.5% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $742,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.43. 237,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

