CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 72,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.97. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

