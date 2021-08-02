CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

KMB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.29. 31,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

