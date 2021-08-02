CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 5,097 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,352. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

