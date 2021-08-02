CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 9,538 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.73. 85,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,656. The firm has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

