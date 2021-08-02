CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.8% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $4.86 on Monday, hitting $256.19. 70,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,062. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $126.25 and a 52 week high of $263.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.47.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

