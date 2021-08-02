CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

