CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 29,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

