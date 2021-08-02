CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 79,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 536,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.06. 188,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,373,079. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

