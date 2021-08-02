CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.20. The company had a trading volume of 253,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The firm has a market cap of $348.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,061,589 shares of company stock worth $277,814,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.